KOTA BHARU, Feb 25 — Premium nasi lemak, cakes and puddings are typically sold at higher prices, but at the Ramadan Bazaar in Peringat here, they are drawing crowds for a different reason; each is priced from as little as RM1.

The initiative is led by 46-year-old Nazrulaman Mohamed, who has set his nasi lemak at RM1 and cakes and puddings at RM1.50 throughout Ramadan, enabling villagers to enjoy quality food at affordable prices.

He said the move forms part of his intention to give charity and seek blessings during the holy month.

“Previously, my cakes and puddings were sold from RM5 upwards, while the nasi lemak’s price remains the same,” he told Bernama.

The businessman said he opted for smaller portions this year at lower prices so that those with limited means could enjoy the cakes and puddings that are usually more expensive in bakeries and pastry shops.

“The response has been overwhelming, with all items selling out daily,” he said.

Nazrulaman said he prepares between 70 and 100 packets of nasi lemak, alongside 200 to 300 containers of cakes and puddings in various flavours each day.

At his stall, trading as early as 3.30 pm, with most items typically sold out by 7 pm, a reflection of strong community support for his low-price concept. — Bernama