KOTA KINABALU, Feb 25 — Three districts in Sabah, namely Sipitang, Sook and Beaufort, were hit by flooding this morning.

The Sabah State Disaster Management Committee Secretariat said three temporary relief centres and one permanent evacuation centre have been activated in the affected districts.

In Sipitang, relief centres were opened at the Mesapol mini hall and Sekolah Kebangsaan Padang Berampah, while the SLDB Dalit Gana hall is operating in Sook. In Beaufort, the Selagon permanent evacuation centre has also been activated.

“Evacuation of affected residents to the relief centres is ongoing this morning,” the statement said.

Sipitang and Beaufort are located on Sabah’s west coast, south-west of Kota Kinabalu, while Sook lies in the state’s interior.

Meanwhile, the flood situation in Pitas remains unchanged, with 1,695 people from 861 families sheltering at five temporary relief centres as of this morning, the same figure recorded last night. — Bernama