Malaysian man hailed after giving medical attention to motorcyclists who crashed into his car

A Malaysian Civil Defence Force Officer gave emergency medical attention to motorcyclists who crashed into his car. ― Picture via Facebook

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 2 ― A Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM) officer’s act of giving emergency medical attention to two motorcyclists was lauded on social media.

The incident which was shared on Facebook by user Arman Irman said that the Kuala Lumpur APM officer, Lieutenant Hishamuddin Salleh was on his way to work on Monday morning when suddenly a motorcyclist with a passenger crashed onto his car.

Instead of making a fuss, he parked his car at the side of the road and proceeded to help both of the motorcyclists move to the side of the road.

He then opened his car boot to get his paramedic equipment and began giving emergency medical attention to them until they were able to go to the clinic by themselves.

“Congratulations Hishamuddin, you’re a hero to me.”

“I hope that a lot more Malaysians would have this kind of excellent qualities,” Arman said in his post.

Hishamuddin’s noble efforts were also shared on the APM Kuala Lumpur Facebook page.

“The victims had crashed into his car, instead of getting angry, he chose to help the victims,” APM Kuala Lumpur said in the post.

The post also stated that Hishamuddin is also a volunteer fireman at FGV Kuala Lumpur.