Heartbreaking moment for mother elephant as she mourns death of calf in Johor (VIDEO)

The dead baby elephant by the side of the road was spotted by many passersby along Jalan Mawai in Johor. — Pictures via Facebook/OrangKota-Tinggi

PETALING JAYA, Sept 2 — It was a tragic story for a mother elephant after discovering that her calf was dead along Jalan Mawai in Johor yesterday.

In a video footage posted on Info Roadblock JPJ Facebook page, a mother elephant can be seen standing beside her dead calf.

01Sept2020/Johor Kemalangan awal pagi tadi di jalan Mawai menghala Mersing melibatkan sebuah kereta melanggar anak gajah. Si ibu gajah tetap berada disisi anaknya yg sudah mati.. #inforoadblock Posted by Info Roadblock JPJ/POLIS on Monday, August 31, 2020

According to a passerby, he said that he was shocked to see an elephant by the side of the road as it was a rare sight.

😭😭😭😭 haiwan pun sayang anaknya lagi kan kita manusia. Posted by Orang Kota - Tinggi on Monday, August 31, 2020

“And the elephant was just standing in that particular spot and I found that quite peculiar.

“Only when I got down from my motorbike, I realised that the elephant was standing beside her dead child,” he said.

Another motorcyclist also said that the elephant might have been involved in an accident involving a car that was badly damaged, located across the road.

In another video footage posted by another social media user, the elephant can be seen shaking her baby elephant in an effort to wake her calf up, but to no avail.

The tragic incident also made many social media users wonder what the mother was trying to communicate as more people crowded the scene.

Most people commented that drivers on the road should not be speeding especially when the road is frequented by animals.

Some also said that in the name of development, many roads and buildings built have resulted in animals being displaced and unable to find proper routes back into the jungles.