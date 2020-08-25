More than 100 nudists at popular French resort test positive for Covid-19

The Cap d’Agde is a famous nudist village in the south of France. — Picture from Instagram/@capdagdemediterranee

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 25 — A trip to a crowded beach in a popular French holiday resort has become a cautionary tale after dozens of nudists tested positive for Covid-10.

More than 100 vacationers have been infected at the Cap d’Agde resort on France’s Mediterranean coast near Montpellier that has become a favourite haunt among naturists, The Guardian reported.

French regional health authorities said on Sunday the outbreak was “very worrying” with 38 positive cases recorded on Monday and another 57 who tested positive on Wednesday.

Health authorities also added that the infection rate was four times higher among au naturel beachgoers in the resort than those in the village located in the French colony’s Herault region.

According to The Sun, managers of the resort which welcomes some 35,000 during the summer holidays, said so-called “barrier gestures” are all but impossible among nudists.

“We are in an alarming situation, therefore we ask that all the people of the village be tested before leaving the place and going elsewhere,” a Hérault Prefecture spokesman told The Sun.

“And we also ask all the people who wish to come to this naturist village to postpone their arrival.”

As of Sunday, France reported almost 4,900 new Covid-19 infections over 24 hours, the country’s highest figure since May.

The alarming number of cases it recorded overnight prompted French health minister Olivier Veran to acknowledge there were “risks” in the surging infection levels nationwide.

France has the third-highest Covid-19 cases in Europe after the UK and Italy with more than 245,000 confirmed Covid-19 infections and 30,528 deaths.