Carlsberg Malaysia, local Liverpool FC fans co-create anthemic tribute to the Premier League Champions (VIDEO)

Malaysian fans pay tribute to Liverpool FC by singing the club’s fan anthem – You’ll Never Walk Alone. — Picture courtesy of Carlsberg Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 24 — About 500 Malaysian Reds supporters paid tribute to Liverpool Football Club and celebrated their team’s historic Premier League victory in a special video.

The video clip, co-created by Carlsberg Malaysia, features hundreds of Malaysian fans singing the club’s fan anthem – You’ll Never Walk Alone – in a virtual stadium in celebration of the champions’ trophy lifting.

The resulting chorus of the voices resounding soulfully within the virtual stadium is especially poignant, given Liverpool FC’s long-awaited trophy presentation at Anfield’s hallowed pitch was a bittersweet affair to an almost-empty stadium due to the global Covid-19 pandemic.

The tribute video was made possible by Carlsberg – Liverpool FC’s longest-standing corporate partner for 27 consecutive seasons.

Carlsberg Malaysia managing director Stefano Clini expressed his excitement and said it has been an unprecedented honour to share in the inspirational outpouring of support and celebration from fans of Liverpool FC throughout Malaysia even during these very challenging times.

“Last year, we went all red for the Reds with the limited run of Carlsberg Red Barley and this year, we’re taking it one notch higher by painting the town red with the Champions livery across all our Carlsberg Danish Pilsner and Carlsberg Smooth Draught bottles and cans.”

To further surprise fans, the brewer announced that the limited-edition Carlsberg x Liverpool FC Champions lockers custom-ordered to commemorate Liverpool FC’s Premier League championship will be up for grabs through online contests on Carlsberg’s Facebook page when the new season opens.

The green metal locker kits come with two Champions edition cans of Carlsberg Danish Pilsner and Carlsberg Smooth Draught and a special-edition Carlsberg stem glass with the Liverpool FC crest, but also a commemorative Carlsberg coaster featuring the champion team’s signatures.

Inside, the collectables sit on a representation of Anfield’s turf surrounded by pictures of cheering fans throughout the club’s history.

The Liverpool FC Champions locker kits join the line-up of Carlsberg memorabilia celebrating the occasion, including the limited-edition Champions Set and personally-signed player jerseys offered through Carlsberg “Buy, Scan & Win” consumer promotions.

Consumers stand to win simply through purchases at hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, bars, restaurants, coffee shops, and participating in online stores.

Fans will have yet another chance to win the Liverpool FC Champions Set on an easy-to- participate online contest on Carlsberg Malaysia’s Facebook page between Sept 1 and 7.