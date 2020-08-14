Help UPM’s association catering for autistic children to raise funds by donating your used clothing, items

Some three tonnes of used clothing had been received by Persatuan Keluarga Autisme UPM since the association publicised its fundraising project. ― Picture courtesy of Rafidah Sadarudin

PETALING JAYA, Aug 14 ― If your wardrobe is getting too full with clothes that you will never wear, consider donating them for a good cause.

One organisation that one can consider donating to would be Persatuan Keluarga Autisme UPM (PEKAUPM) for its fundraising project.

PEKAUPM exco member Rafidah Sadarudin said the association was working with a private company ― Life Line Clothing Malaysia Sdn Bhd ― for the project.

“This is the first time we are having such a fundraising programme for our one-year-old association,” she told Malay Mail in an email interview.

Under the programme, donors can bring in their items like used clothing, shoes, bags or curtains, that were in good or worn condition, to the association

“We welcome any items with fabric,” she added, noting that fabric that is too worn out would be sold to factories to wash its machines instead.

Asked why PEKAUPM decided to collect used clothing instead of other recyclables, Rafidah said it was a win-win situation for the donor and the association.

“Besides helping donors to get rid of their unwanted clothing, we can sell the items to build our funds.”

Used clothing that arrived earlier at UPM had been shipped off to Life Line Clothing Malaysia Sdn. Bhd. ― Picture courtesy of Rafidah Sadarudin

Although the programme would only be held on September 12 and 13, caring Malaysians have started sending their used clothing to the association after the event was publicised on social media.

“We receive messages from Johor, Penang, Melaka, Terengganu, Perak and Kedah to enquire whether we have similar programmes at their state but sadly we are only focusing at our university.”

She, however, said there were some who posted their items to the association.

“To date, we have received some three tonnes of clothing,” added Rafidah.

Rafidah also said since the association was set up on April 17 last year, it had organised numerous programmes such as the Jom Dhuha UPM USIM, autism children book discussion, work therapy and horse therapy for autistic children.

“That is why we need to raise more funds for future programmes,” added Rafidah.

The programme will be held at the university's Dewan Besar in Serdang from 9am to 4pm.

For further details, visit the Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/665551896793892/posts/3661003497248702/