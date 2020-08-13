Just staring into space for two hours gets Indonesian YouTuber over 2.8 million views (VIDEO)

Muhammad Didit said he originally planned for the video to be an inside joke for his followers. — Screengrab from YouTube/sobat miskin official

PETALING JAYA, Aug 13 — An Indonesian man became an unlikely superstar when a YouTube video of himself staring into space for more than two hours gained over 2.8 million views.

The video was posted by Muhammad Didit in July on his channel “sobat miskin official”, where he usually shares clips of himself trying out various food experiments.

Didit, 21, told Tribun News in July that he never expected his viral fame as the video was only meant to be a joke for his followers on social media.

“Yes, I didn't expect it at all because I only intended to make the video for my subscribers,” he said.

The youth from Madura Island said he initially planned to make the video five to 10 minutes long but became so absorbed in the process that filming eventually stretched to over two hours.

He also made preparations to ensure there would be no disruptions throughout the video.

“I ate first, went to the bathroom, and gave (filming) a try. It turned out well so I decided to make it two hours long.

“During that time, I was honestly not too worried about having to use the toilet but was more afraid of my parents calling for me.

“If I don’t answer them, I’ll get into trouble,” Didit said with a laugh.

The YouTuber said he made the video as a sarcastic response to commenters who asked him to make more “positive” and “educational” content.

His eccentric form of humour has spawned copycats on YouTube from people who have uploaded similar videos of themselves staring into nothing for extended periods of time.