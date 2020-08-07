Trump mispronounces Thailand as ‘Thighland,’ internet gets creative with hilarious puns (VIDEO)

'Thigh food' anyone? The internet gobbled up the president's gaffe with delight just two days after Trump struggled pronouncing Yosemite, an iconic national park in California. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 7 — US President Donald Trump put his diction skills on the map after he mistakenly pronounced Thailand as “Thigh-land.”

The self-declared stable genius and world leader dropped a clanger at a campaign event where he spoke about unfair trade, one of the US President’s many pet peeves.

“Foreign competitors shifting production to Thigh-land,” Trump said in his speech before proceeding to correct himself in the next sentence.

Trump mispronounces Thailand as "Thighland" pic.twitter.com/PgTRnHpAA8 — The Recount (@therecount) August 6, 2020

He also praised the leadership of Thailand and Vietnam, saying “they’re very nice to us.”

“Do they take advantage of the US? Not so much anymore!”

Following Trump’s Land of Smiles gaffe, the internet erupted with laughter and had a field day mocking the president’s mispronunciation.

I used to frequent a strip club called "Thighland". Great happy hour. https://t.co/9m5t6j2T5Q — ralphgarman (@RalphGarman) August 6, 2020

I actually love Thigh food — rabia O'chaudry (@rabiasquared) August 7, 2020

The world according to the Cheeto in Chief. #Thighland pic.twitter.com/0ofBsyMoN6 — IBBabe (@IB_sane) August 7, 2020

DID YOU KNOW THIGHLAND IS A COUNTRY JUST LIKE DISNEYLAND? pic.twitter.com/PoMNqxyLHR — hend amry (@LibyaLiberty) August 6, 2020

I feel like Thighland is related to Margaritaville. If you have thighs you're there. — BooDay ♠️ Rebel Scum (@booday) August 6, 2020

While most observers couldn’t hold back tweeting out creative memes and puns, others like Dinesh D’Souza, a far-right political pundit, defended Trump as well as commended him for getting the South-east Asian nation’s name right.

I’m highly amused to see supposedly sophisticated media types snickering at @realdonaldtrump for saying “Thighland.” These faux-sophisticates don’t realize Trump’s way of saying it is right. “Tai-land” is the crude lingo of people who have never been to “Thighland” — Dinesh D'Souza (@DineshDSouza) August 7, 2020

But if you think the billionaire politician’s unique pronunciation is only reserved for foreign countries like “Thighland,” the 74-year-old didn’t fare too well with one of his country’s most iconic national parks — Yosemite.

While signing the Great American Outdoors Act, Trump struggled to pronounce Yosemite (yo-seh-me-tee) referring the California national park as Yo-Semite two days ago.

The name Yosemite means “killer” in the Native American Miwok language.

At a signing of the Great American Outdoors Act, President Trump stumbled over the word “Yosemite” in his prepared text, pronouncing it “Yo Semites” instead https://t.co/peSgJO0D6B pic.twitter.com/nPKzgjOyFv — The New York Times (@nytimes) August 4, 2020

Yeah, it’s too bad we don’t have any national parks named after person, woman, man, camera, or TV. 🙄 — maisany (@maisany) August 4, 2020