Dog rescuer in Puchong surprised with RM50 cash gift from stranger touched by her kind act

Animal rescuer Mandy Yeap was surprised she was given RM50 by a man of different race on Monday. The man said it was to help the dog.— Picture via Facebook

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 4 — Mandy Yeap has been rescuing strays for over five years.

But yesterday afternoon, she was touched beyond words when a man gave a sum of RM50 to spur her on.

Yeap said she was on her way to her friend’s place in Serdang from Puchong after taking a stray dog to visit the veterinarian.

“The dog looked very thirsty and I decided to make a pit stop at a petrol station to get it some water.”

“As I came out from the toilet with water in a styrofoam box, that was earlier used to contain my breakfast, this Malay man seeing I had trouble opening my car door helped me instead.”

Speaking to Malay Mail, Yeap said upon opening the door, the man saw the dog on the passenger seat.

“He then asked me what happened to the dog and I told him I rescued it from Puchong. He then went inside the station’s convenience store while I let the dog take sips of water from the box.”

Yeap said as she was about to leave the station, the man, who just came out from the convenience store, flagged her down.

“I asked him what happened and he handed me RM50. I initially declined but he insisted that I take as he wants to do charity for the dog.”

“I swear at that point I wanted to cry as this was the first time someone actually gave me money in my years rescuing strays,” said Yeap, who works as a cashier.

What makes Yeap more surprised was the man was of a different race.

“I asked for his name but he declined and said God knows.”

To the man, who drives a white colour Toyota Vios, Yeap has this to say to him:

“On behalf of the dog, I would like to thank you. You will be blessed many folds.”

Yeap, who shared her encounter on her Facebook, had received 4,000 reactions at the time of writing and the post had been shared 1,200 times.

Attached with her post was a picture of the man and the RM50 given by him.