Stylish Taiwanese couple aged 83 and 84 go viral after modelling clothes customers left behind at their laundry

Internet sensations Wanji and Sho-Er have over 77,000 followers on their Instagram account which was launched last month. — Pictures from Instagram/@wantshowasyoung

KUALA LUMPUR, July 22 — An octogenarian couple who own a launderette in Taiwan are giving cool kids and hipsters a run for their money.

And it’s all thanks to the clothes their customers have left behind at the laundry.

The adorable grandparents, 83-year-old Wanji and 84-year-old Sho-Er, have been making their rounds on social media after launching a series of creative fashion photo shoots that saw the duo donning forgotten garments.

Their images were first shared by The Idea King on Facebook in a post which has garnered over 19,000 Likes and over 19,000 Shares.

“This couple slays better than most fashionista college students,” one comment read.

“I want us to be this cool when we’re old,” said another.

Some of the outfits modelled by the couple featured a more vintage look while others appeared more contemporary.

One Instagram post explained that some of the old clothes have been abandoned at the laundry for years.

Their Instagram account @wantshowasyoung which was launched in late June has amassed over 77,100 followers at the time of writing.

According to Wanji and Sho-Er’s Instagram bio, the idea to showcase the garments left behind by their customers came from their grandson “who couldn’t bear to see grandpa and grandpa bored” and the fashion project was born.

The description also said clothes that are left for more than 10 years can still be fashionable in the same way those who are over 80 years old can still be young.

“So, ask them to reinterpret fashion, hoping to let everyone know that age is not a barrier to have fun in fashion and even old clothing can be transformed into trendy outfits,” the caption read.