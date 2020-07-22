Stylish Taiwanese couple aged 83 and 84 go viral after modelling clothes customers left behind at their laundry

KUALA LUMPUR, July 22 — An octogenarian couple who own a launderette in Taiwan are giving cool kids and hipsters a run for their money.
And it’s all thanks to the clothes their customers have left behind at the laundry.
The adorable grandparents, 83-year-old Wanji and 84-year-old Sho-Er, have been making their rounds on social media after launching a series of creative fashion photo shoots that saw the duo donning forgotten garments.
Their images were first shared by The Idea King on Facebook in a post which has garnered over 19,000 Likes and over 19,000 Shares.
“This couple slays better than most fashionista college students,” one comment read.
“I want us to be this cool when we’re old,” said another.
Some of the outfits modelled by the couple featured a more vintage look while others appeared more contemporary.
One Instagram post explained that some of the old clothes have been abandoned at the laundry for years.
Their Instagram account @wantshowasyoung which was launched in late June has amassed over 77,100 followers at the time of writing.
According to Wanji and Sho-Er’s Instagram bio, the idea to showcase the garments left behind by their customers came from their grandson “who couldn’t bear to see grandpa and grandpa bored” and the fashion project was born.
👵🏼秀娥：Hi👋🏻你好！Where are you from? 這件襯衫，萬吉說還記得是一位女性顧客拿來洗的，但不知道為什麼，就只來過這一兩次，也沒有再來拿衣服，不知道是否也是外地來工作的人呢？ 附帶一提，萬吉在拍照的時候一直問說：「會不會一直拍，大家就覺得不稀奇，就不想看了？」，我跟他說不會，但他還是半信半疑啦... 👴🏼萬吉（身長160） 短襯衫：至少5-10年未取軟質襯衫 短褲：萬吉私服工作褲 👵🏼秀娥（身長155） 洋裝：至少5-10年未取絲質駝色洋裝 內搭：秀娥私服 （這套應該不用內搭但秀娥不好意思） 💡溫馨提醒｜洗衣服請記得拿、認同請分享❤️ These old clothes have been abandoned by customers at the laundry for years. Owners of the laundry store, Wanji and Sho-Er who are over 80 years old. Grandson just can't bear to see them overwhelmed with bore everyday. So, ask them to reinterpret fashion, hoping to let everyone know that age is not a barrier to have fun in fashion and even old clothings can transformed into trendy outfits! 💡A friendly reminder｜Don't forget to pick up your laundry.
The description also said clothes that are left for more than 10 years can still be fashionable in the same way those who are over 80 years old can still be young.
“So, ask them to reinterpret fashion, hoping to let everyone know that age is not a barrier to have fun in fashion and even old clothing can be transformed into trendy outfits,” the caption read.
如果今天還是秀娥氣勢贏，那我就會告訴萬吉，說應觀眾要求，必須出一篇秀娥特輯！ 前幾天VOGUE的文章說到：「有一種愛叫萬吉和秀娥的愛❤️」，這是什麼愛？其實孫子也不知道，但當有人把整套好看的西裝送洗未取，拿來給兩人穿上，就算這次沒有相視而笑，就算衣服來自不同主人，也還是會覺得是情侶裝，這應該就是愛吧？ 👴🏼萬吉（身長160） 成套西裝：至少20年以上未取成套雙排扣白西裝 內搭：8年以上未取布達佩斯紀念T（已找到新主人） 腰帶：萬吉的領帶 👵🏼秀娥（身長155） 成套西裝：至少15年以上未取全套卡其西裝 內搭：3年未取白t恤 💡溫馨提醒｜洗衣服請記得拿、認同請分享❤️ These old clothes have been abandoned by customers at the laundry for years. Owners of the laundry store, Wanji and Sho-Er who are over 80 years old. Grandson just can't bear to see them overwhelmed with bore everyday. So, ask them to reinterpret fashion, hoping to let everyone know that age is not a barrier to have fun in fashion and even old clothings can transformed into trendy outfits! 💡A friendly reminder｜Don't forget to pick up your laundry.