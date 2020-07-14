Singaporean blogger Xiaxue loses brand sponsorships following police reports over racist tweets (VIDEO)

Xiaxue said the police had stopped by her home on July 7 to take her statement. — Pictures via Instagram/xiaxue

PETALING JAYA, July 14 — Singaporean blogger and influencer Xiaxue is going through a reckoning over her past tweets aimed at racial minorities.

Xiaxue, whose real name is Wendy Cheng, had several police reports filed against her last week over Twitter posts she made in 2010, 2011, and 2017 that targeted foreign workers and attempted to justify the use of the N-word slur in certain contexts.

Beauty brand Fresh confirmed on July 8 that they have ended their partnership with Xiaxue and that they “support diversity and inclusion in all forms” after several social media users brought her tweets to their attention.

Swedish timepiece company Daniel Wellington also said that they will no longer be working with Xiaxue in the future in light of her remarks.

Instagram user Vignesh Sankar Iyer, who filed one of the police reports against Xiaxue for inciting racial unrest, shared a video of him doing so while highlighting her most controversial posts.

“They molest people and f*** our maids and leer at girls and flood Little India.

“Yeah, I’m stereotyping but f*** you if you say it’s not true,” Xiaxue wrote in one tweet.

Xiaxue, 36, later claimed in a blog post on July 8 that she had been sexually assaulted by foreign workers in the past and dismissed accusations that she was racist, saying she was only “fearful of a tiny subcategory of them.”

She added that the police had visited her home on July 7 to take her statement and described them as “pretty nice” as they asked about her intentions behind her online posts.

“I was speaking from trauma, and it may not be polite, but it’s real.

“My tweets were emotionally charged, but haven’t you posted rude s*** before when you were angry?” she wrote on her blog.

Social media users then began bombarding brands that had collaborated with Xiaxue to cut ties with her.

all brands and labels that have dropped xiaxue. now in collage form. pic.twitter.com/44j0yJSw5D — Black Lives Matter (@elouease) July 10, 2020

Xiaxue came under fire in the lead up to Singapore’s general election last Friday after she accused politician Raeesah Khan, who was being investigated by the police at the time, of “stirring up racist sentiments.”

Khan had previously claimed on her Facebook account that Singaporean law enforcement discriminates against minorities while offering leniency to “rich Chinese or white people.”

Xiaxue’s Instagram Story about Khan ignited an online firestorm that had social media users taking her to task for her past views about foreign workers. — Picture via Instagram/xiaxue Channel News Asia reported that Khan had apologised for her “improper remarks” at a press conference on July 5.

Meanwhile, Xiaxue made yet another sharply-worded Instagram post on July 9 saying she will not be “bullied into silence” by her online critics.

“(I) blogged when nobody was paying me, (and I) will continue to post if nobody is paying me now either.

“You want politically correct influencers who grovel and backtrack at every criticism and give fake apologies, you can find them a dime a dozen.

“You may not like my views but I have a right to say them.”