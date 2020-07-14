Indonesian couple marries next to body of deceased father of the groom so he can ‘witness’ and ‘bless’ ceremony (VIDEO)

Romodhoni Putra Pratama having his akad nikah ceremony next to the body of his deceased father. — Screen capture via Facebook/selasardotco

PETALING JAYA, July 14 — An Indonesian couple in Samarinda in East Kalimantan organised their wedding to coincide with the funeral of the bride’s father, as the deceased lay beside the couple to ‘witness’ and ‘bless’ the event.

The couple was supposed to postpone their marriage to another later date due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but changed their plans due to the sudden passing of the groom’s father due to a sudden heart attack, reported Tribun News.

The groom — Romadhoni Putra Pratama wanted the wedding to be held on the same day his father had died last Friday.

“Romadhoni had always wanted his father to witness the marriage which was why the couple decided to get married on the same day the father passed away,” said Kota Samarinda religious affairs head Muhammad Arga Raditiya.

Meanwhile, Romadhoni said that he had always wanted his father to witness his wedding ceremony and to give his blessings to whoever he marries.

“Although dad has passed away, I still believe that his spirit is still here in this room to bless the auspicious ceremony of my bride.

“Even though it’s only his soul, I am confident that my father was still around and able to see me marry my wife.”