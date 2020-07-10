Motorsports Association of Malaysia releases detailed guide, as racing activities given green light during RMCO (VIDEO)

Even if no fans are allowed, the tracks will be roaring once again come next week. — Reuters pic

PETALING JAYA, July 10 — Malaysian motorsports has officially been given the go-ahead.

With this announcement, the Motorsports Association of Malaysia (MAM) is reminding everyone that as the fight against Covid-19 is “far from over”, it was releasing its very own step-by-step guide or code of conduct for the industry during the pandemic.

MAM said in a press release that as part of the first step in the SOP guide was that there would only be one point of entry and exit, with all visitors being made to record their temperatures and to present their paddock passes — with no spectators allowed.

Visitors will need to be wearing a face mask at all times when on a track or circuit and sanitise their hands frequently.

You’ll also need the MySejahtera app already downloaded on your phone, as you’ll be asked to scan the QR code before making your way in.

MAM also stated that visitors are advised to reverse park their vehicles and make sure that each vehicle is at least two metres away from another vehicle for safety purposes. Even when parking, there are strict SOPs to follow. — Picture courtesy of Motorsports Association of Malaysia

Once you’re parked, you’ll need to adhere to the strict one-metre social distancing measures in place, especially during race briefings — which only one team representative will be allowed to attend.

In the paddock area, it is advised that all racing teams make sure that all doors aren’t blocked and that mechanics also maintain social distancing at all times.

Racing crews will also only be allowed in approved areas to minimise interaction with other teams, and the pit/paddock area must be cleaned both before and after a race by the organising committee.

Notably, only one person is allowed in the paddock changing room at any given time.

Racing teams will also not be allowed to bring along or invite any media representatives, as only the organising committee will be able to invite a maximum of 10 media representatives.

Moving onto the racetrack, MAM stated that a maximum of three mechanics only will be allowed on the starting grid for cars, with motorbikes only allowed two mechanics. The starting grid will look a lot less hectic with less than a handful of mechanics permitted on the track. — Picture courtesy of Motorsports Association of Malaysia

And there will be no trophy presentations, as the traditional Parc Ferme routine will be slightly altered, with racers maintaining social distancing when parking their vehicles and also sanitising their hands and wearing a face mask and shield before claiming their trophy.

No celebrations with the team are allowed either.

The race marshals and standby medical team, which will be placed 100 metres apart around the track, also have to be equipped with both face mask and shield, to keep themselves and the racers safe in the occurrence of an accident.

Medical officials at on-site medical centres will also need to be equipped with complete personal protective equipment, head to toe.

Even the officials in the race control centre will have to adhere to the social distancing rules and SOPs.

As for go-karting, the SOPs and guidelines are mostly the same, with the only differences being that only one mechanic is allowed in the pits and starting grid.

MAM will also appoint representatives to monitor and make sure that everyone is following the rules and regulations set by the government, as those who do not will be penalised.

MAM also urged all motorsport organisers to submit their sporting regulations with their planned calendars as soon as possible, as it plans to display the general guidelines for racing on its website, with guidelines deferring based on the size and layout of each track.

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Yaakob announced today that motorsports activities will be allowed to resume from July 15, provided it is held in a “controlled environment”, with no mass gatherings of spectators.