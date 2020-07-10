After being slammed for ‘racist’ ad, Cadbury Malaysia says brand prides itself in racial inclusivity (VIDEO)

Cadbury Malaysia said that the brand has always prided itself for inclusivity across local cultures, religions and races. — Picture by Mondelez Malaysia

PETALING JAYA, July 10 — After being slammed on Instagram for a video that users say does not promote racial diversity, Cadbury Malaysia has promised that it will strive to do better.

This comes after an advertisement titled “Salute the Goodness” that was posted three days ago on Instagram was slammed by those from the Malaysian Indian community for not promoting racial diversity.

According to Mondelez Malaysia’s corporate and government affairs head Raja Zalina Raja Safran, the brand that had been present in Malaysia for 70 years and prided itself on inclusivity across all local cultures, religions and races.

“However, it was unfortunate that the advertisement was not properly reflected in the end.

“We do appreciate our consumers for giving us feedback, and we will strive to do better in celebrating the diversity of our Malaysian culture and heritage.”

She also said that the brand has never agreed to any kind of racist approach and based on past advertisements, diversity would always be portrayed in its advertisements.

“Cadbury’s ‘Salute the Goodness’ original advertisement has all the races featured and it can be viewed on YouTube.

“But due to limited space size, the video that was posted on Facebook and Instagram was trimmed, disabling the entire presentation,” said Raja Zalina.