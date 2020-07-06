Young Malaysian YouTuber buys Toyota Vellfire from earnings, mum gets accused of mismanagement

Singing sensation Alyssa Dezek poses with her new luxury MPV which costs more than RM250,000. — Picture from Instagram/Alyssa Dezek

PETALING JAYA, July 6 — With over three million subscribers, Alyssa Dezek is the youngest social media star to make it to Malaysia’s Top 10 Most Subscribed YouTubers chart.

And last week, the 12-year-old singing sensation rewarded herself by buying a Toyota Vellfire, costing more than RM250,000.

However, the preteen’s dream-car purchase did not sit well with some social media users who accused Alyssa’s parents of mismanaging and making use of their daughter’s earnings, mStar reported.

Alyssa’s mother Suzanne told the Malay-language news site that she and her family respected the YouTuber’s wish for a vehicle that would be used for work.

“To me, that’s her money, she wanted to buy a Vellfire to make going to shoots and long-distance travelling more comfortable.

“My husband bought a house for Alyssa and her sibling, there are also savings for her to further her education,” Suzanne said.

Alyssa’s mum added that she was disappointed when social media users assumed she and husband Hafidz were taking advantage of their daughter’s success.

Suzanne explained that her husband who works as an airline captain can afford the luxury MPV and doesn’t have to depend on their daughter’s earnings.

“A lot have said my husband and I want to use the car but it’s actually what she wanted, maybe they don’t know that Alyssa’s dad works as an airline captain – he can afford that car,” she said.

Suzanne added that she took the comments positively, refusing to blame the public for not knowing their family’s background.

“It’s okay, it’s their right to comment, maybe they don’t know who her dad is,” she said.

Commenting on her daughter’s social media career, Suzanne said she and her husband have always prioritised their daughter’s education.

Although there will be no UPSR exams this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Suzanne wants Alyssa to focus on the major PT3 and SPM exams and has hired a private tutor.

Alyssa, whose full name is Aryanna Alyssa Dezek, shot to fame at the tender age of four after her mother uploaded videos of her singing and playing the ukulele.

Known for her covers of Malaysian and Indonesian songs, the social media star often credits mum Suzanne for her success.

Last week, after purchasing the luxury vehicle, Alyssa told news outlets she had no intention of showing off but hopes her accomplishments will inspire others, especially children her own age.