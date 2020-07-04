RMCO: KL Tower aims 30,000 visitors during ‘We Are Free’ campaign

The KL Tower is illuminated in blue in a show of solidarity for frontliners battling the Covid-19 outbreak April 30, 2020. KL Tower reopened on July 1. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, July 4 — After being closed for over three months, the Menara Kuala Lumpur (KL Tower), a popular tourist attraction in the heart of the federal capital, is targeting 30,000 visitors this month.

Its chief executive officer Ainol Shaharina Sahar was confident that the target can be achieved through the “We Are Free” campaign.

“Since the campaign started on July 1, the response has been very encouraging and we expect more visitors during the weekends.

“Although currently the visitors are limited to domestic tourists, we will continue to carry out various initiatives and special promotions to attract more visitors,” she told reporters after the launching of the campaign by Deputy Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Dr Jeffrey G. Kitingan here today.

Ainol Shaharina said throughout the recovery movement control order (RMCO), it will ensure that the visitors will always follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs) including social distancing to prevent the risk of Covid-19 transmission.

KL Tower currently offers free entry for the observation deck until July 31, as well as 50 per cent discount for Sky Deck. — Bernama