Popular preacher Ebit Lew to open chain of ElewsMart in Klang Valley with food bank to help the needy

Ustaz Ebit Lew had announced that he will be opening 10 ElewsMart all around Klang Valley in mid-July this year.—Photo courtesy of Facebook/ Ebit Lew

KUALA LUMPUR, June 24 — Celebrity preacher Ebit Lew has announced that he is n the process of opening not one but many of his own mart or as he calls it, ElewsMart.

According to the announcement made on his Facebook page, Lew was in the midst of carrying out renovations to his stores.

He expected to open them to the public in mid-July this year.

Lew also said the locations of the ElewsMar branches included Bandar Baru Bangi, Kajang, Cyberjaya, Sungai Buloh, Balakong, Cheras, Shah Alam, Damansara, Prima Gombak and Subang Perdana.

Lew, who always finds joy in helping the less fortunate said that ElewsMart was one of his initiatives to give back to the community.

In addition to that, he planned to have food banks for the needy at all branches of ElewsMart aside from ensuring that his stores would offer cheap prices so it could ease the burden of the people.

“I kept thinking of ways to help these people even though just by a little but in a continuous manner.”

“I want to help everyone despite their race and religion,” he said in his post.

Besides that, Lew shared that he was inspired to help more people after successfully distributing three trucks filled with food to the needy in just three days.

Lew also extended his gratitude to food and beverage company Nestle, who has been teaching him about warehouse systems and how he can practice it in his own warehouse as well.

Besides ElewsMart, Lew also owns three coffee shops, Paramount Coffee in Bangi, Shah Alam and Putrajaya.

He also has his own clothing brand called Elew’s Design.

Ebit Lew’s announcement post has garnered a total of 116,000 likes and has been shared 10,000 times on Facebook with users showing support and congratulating him.

Through ElewsMart, Lew is also creating job opportunities as he was currently looking for 100 people to join the ElewsMart team as branch manager, assistant manager, marketing officer, supervisor and retail staff for all the branches.

For those interested to be part of the team, you can do so by submitting your resume to [email protected].