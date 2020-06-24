Indonesian man dates and marries two women, who just happen to be cousins - at the same time (VIDEO)

Indonesia citizen Saepul Bahri had been dating his two brides for three months before marrying them. — Picture by Facebook/KomunitasSasak

PETALING JAYA, June 24 — Indonesian man, Saepul Bahri, 28, has made headlines after marrying two women at once amid the Covid-19 outbreak.

Lombok Post reported that Saepul had been dating the women, Mustiawati and Hairani, for three months before deciding to marry them.

The akad nikah (solemnisation of marriage) ceremony took place last Saturday, June 20 and went viral on a Facebook page.

“I had never planned on marrying two of them but after falling in love with them, I just couldn’t decide on marrying one.

“I just had to marry both instead and my parents also gave me their blessings to proceed with the wedding.”

He confessed to the news portal that his two brides were in fact cousins but he didn’t mind their blood relations.

“Although both are related, it does not bother me as I love them both coupled with the fact that they both have a close relationship with each other.

“Both Mustiawati and Hairani are also ready to stay with each other and do not mind each other’s company.”

Saepul reportedly managed to save for his marriage after returning from working in Malaysia for nine months.

Saepul, who has been in Indonesia for the last six months, had enough savings to purchase a house in Lombok for his new family.

While Saepul described his two wives as shy and introverts, they however described him as a responsible and honest man.

The 28-year-old said that he will stay in one house with his two newlywed wives.