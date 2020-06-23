12 German postal workers receive medical treatment, six hospitalised, post office evacuated due to pungent smell of durian

The pungent package that aroused suspicion from the town of Schweinfurt, Germany turned out to be full of durians. — Pexels.com pic

PETALING JAYA, June 23 — A mystery package with pungent odour led to 12 German postal workers undergoing medical treatment while others were evacuated from the post office in the town of Schweinfurt, Germany

According to CNN, police, firefighters, and emergency services workers were rushed to the post office after workers reported a pungent smell emanating from the package.

The Schweinfurt police department explained that initially it was unclear whether the package posed a greater threat.

Around 60 staff in the post office were then asked to evacuate the building before the package was examined by the authorities.

Upon inspecting the package, they discovered that it had contained four Thai durians.

“12 postal workers had complained of nausea because of the fruits and were treated by medical personnel at the scene.

“Out of the 12, six were taken to a local hospital as a precaution,” said the Schweinfurt police.

CNN also reported that a total of six ambulances, five first-responder cars and two emergency vehicles were present when the incident happened.

The Thai durians were later delivered to the intended recipient.