For Malaysians working abroad, Father’s Day is still special with video calls, surprise gifts amid Covid-19

Teh (on the iPad) watches her family celebrate one of the Father’s Day occasions. — Picture courtesy of Teh Jayee

PETALING JAYA, June 19 — Father’s Day is around the corner and for some people the occasion is just as meaningful although they may be miles away from their fathers.

Malay Mail got in touch with some Malaysians working abroad to get their thoughts on how they would go about celebrating Father’s Day this Sunday despite being away from their loved ones amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

For Teh Jayee, 23, who is residing in Australia, she said that this year would be her fifth year of not spending the celebration with her father, Teh Tian Loong.

The eldest of three siblings came to Adelaide to pursue her studies in 2016 and has been working as an academic services officer upon completing her studies last year.

Even if it’s not for the Covid-19 pandemic and the resulting international travel restrictions, Teh would still be unable to return to Malaysia to celebrate Father’s Day with her family because she has been busy with work.

“It has been five years since I have not celebrated Father’s Day with my dad and I miss him more especially when I have video call sessions with my family.

“But being away does not mean my relationship with my father has weakened over the years as it’s still as strong because of the strong bond we have as a close-knitted family.”

During previous celebrations in Malaysia, Teh said that she would usually make cards and put them on the dining table the night before Father’s Day celebration so that her father would wake up to Father’s Day messages.

“For the rest of the day, my family and I would have meals together and sometimes my mum and I would bake a special cake for him.

“One thing for sure is my family would not miss any chance to come together to indulge in good food on that special day.”

For Joy Shamini James, 26, she said that she misses hugging her dad and telling him how much he means to her on Father’s Day as she is away in Singapore.

She works as a speech language pathologist and has been away from home for the past six years due to her studies and her job.

Because of the international travel restrictions as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, Joy was unable to return home to Malaysia and has been dying to see her family members.

“I’ve been wanting to see my family for ages, but the travel restrictions have put a damper to my plans of returning home.”

When asked what the Father’s Day routine was back then when she was in Malaysia, she said that she and her family would attend church service in the morning followed by a sumptuous home-cooked meal at home.

On her relationship with her dad despite being overseas, Joy said that her father and her have learned to treasure each other’s presence especially when they reunite in Singapore or when Joy heads back to Malaysia for her holiday.

Joy spends as much time as she can with her dad when she is back from Singapore. — Picture courtesy of Joy Shamini James

“My dad has always been my pillar of support no matter how old I get and the bond that we both have is truly special.”

She also gave an example on how her dad has the gift of sensing that something is not right on the phone call by the tone of her voice whenever she is upset about something.

“Not even my mother has the ability to ‘sense’ that something is not right when I’m upset and am talking to her on the phone,” she said.

Mathana Nair Sreedaran, 24, is another Malaysian who would not be spending Father’s Day with his father, Sreedaran Ragava Nair, 61, as he is based in Ireland.

The 24-year-old who came to republic five years ago to pursue his education and subsequently secured a job with Intel Ireland said that he is already missing his father’s company.

“Back when I was in Malaysia, my mother would cook dad’s favourite meals because he prefers spending time with the family at home.

“We would then spend time at home — and I miss just having my dad’s company with me as we spend the day together at home.

Mathana misses spending time with his father, Sreedaran Ragava Nair, especially on Father’s Day. — Picture courtesy of Mathana

According to Mathana, he said that even if there were no travel restrictions amid the Covid-19 pandemic, he would still be unable to extend his stay in Malaysia till June to celebrate Father’s Day as June is usually a busy month for him.

“For the last two years, I surprised dad with purchasing online gifts such as a wallet and perfume and dad was overjoyed with the gifts when he received them.

“I would also call him to ask whether he liked the gifts and I would also have a long conversation with him.”

As for this year, Mathana would be giving his dad the option to choose what he wants as compared to surprising him with gifts like the previous years.