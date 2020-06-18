Malaysian food delivery man who uses bicycle for delivery job wins praises on social media

A food delivery man using a bicycle to go about his delivery job has won him praises from internet users for his hard work. — Picture via Facebook/ Negri Sembilan Kini

KUALA LUMPUR, June 18 — When there is a will there is a way as proven by a food delivery man.

Instead of using a motorised vehicle, the man, who dons the famous pink Foodpanda t-shirt, uses a bicycle to go about his delivery job.

The food warmer bag is safely placed at the back of the bicycle in a basket to firmly secure it.

A picture of the man on the bicycle was shared on Negri Sembilan Kini Facebook page, which had since received 3,200 reactions and shared 93 times.

Fazril Faz wrote he saw the delivery man in Danau near a hypermarket while others spurred the man on.

Zakiah Kiah said the man would get to buy a motorcycle one day while Rogayah Abdullah wrote at least the man tries to earn a living.