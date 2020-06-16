Tesco and Mondelez International raise RM200,000 for underprivileged communities affected by Covid-19 pandemic

Tesco staff hand over the donated food items to Food Aid representatives. — Picture courtesy of Tesco Malaysia.

PETALING JAYA, June 16 —Tesco Stores Sdn Bhd and Mondelez International have successfully raised RM200,000 for underprivileged communities across the country through their customer supported initiative.

Launched during Ramadan, in partnership with the Food Aid Foundation, Tesco and Mondelez’s “Tabung Kirman Ikhlas” initiative is a joint effort by the organisations to ease the burden of underprivileged communities, which have had a particularly tough time during movement control order periods.

“We are very humbled by the generosity of Malaysians, especially during a time that many livelihoods have been impacted because of the ongoing pandemic,” said Tesco corporate services director Azliza Azmel in a press release.

“To achieve our target of RM200,000 through the ‘Tabung Kiriman Ikhlas’ ’is truly a blessing in this holy month of Syawal. Every little bit helps, and together, we can all do more to help those in need.”

Food Aid representatives give out the donated food parcels to their beneficiaries. — Picture courtesy of Tesco Malaysia.

The initiative saw RM1 channelled into the “Tabung Kiriman Ikhlas” for every RM30 spent by customers at all Tesco stores nationwide on Tesco Own Brand and selected Mondelez products, including Cadbury, Oreo and Tiger.

Funds raised were then converted into food items such as rice, cooking oil, canned tuna, crackers, cereal, milk, honey and instant beverage mixes.

The food items will be distributed to various Food Aid beneficiaries across Peninsula Malaysia in Penang, Selangor, Kuala Lumpur, Kelantan, Johor, Perak, Melaka and Negri Sembilan, until July 2020.

The food parcels are filled with common household essential food supplies. — Picture courtesy of Tesco Malaysia.

Mondelez corporate and government affairs head Raja Zalina Raja Safran thanked all Tesco customers for coming together and playing their part in helping those in need.

“It is such an inspiration to see the unwavering support of Malaysians coming together to share kindness with people who need it the most.”

“We are thankful to be able to play our part through this partnership with Tesco and Food Aid, and a lot of our thanks also has to go to all the customers who have helped us reach the contribution target so we can make an even bigger difference together.”

Food Aid founder Rick Chee voiced their gratitude to the many consumers that have contributed, but also called on more “big companies” to lend a helping hand.

A Food Aid beneficiary (and his pet) delighted to receive the food parcel. — Picture courtesy of Tesco Malaysia

“This initiative will without a doubt be beneficial to families and individuals who are experiencing heightened financial hardships during the pandemic,” he said.

“As a non-profit organisation, we always need a variety of support from big companies like Tesco and Mondelez. We’re just happy that they were able to step in during a time when their communities need them most.”

Other than the “Tabung Kiriman Ikhlas” initiative, which was part of its “Raya Jimat, Raya Selamat” campaign, Tesco has also donated RM130,000 to frontliners and local authorities on duty, underprivileged communities which have lost their source of income and even to animals at the national zoo and animal shelters.