Shah Alam policemen get social media love for saving injured dog lying on road

Shah Alam police managed to get there in time to cordon off the middle lane of the Federal Highway to protect the injured dog. — Picture via Facebook/Polis Diraja Malaysia (Royal Malaysia Police)

PETALING JAYA, June 12 — Two policemen warmed the hearts of social media users after rescuing an injured dog that was lying helplessly in the middle of the busy Federal Highway earlier this morning.

The Shah Alam district traffic policemen — Corporal Shafie Jaafar and Corporal Izwan Nabiah told Malay Mail that they spotted the motionless dog at kilometre 13.8 of the highway.

“We were doing our rounds and upon seeing the dog, we got down and quickly cordoned off that lane as we didn’t want any vehicle to hit the dog,” said Shafie.

“We also noticed that parts of the dog's body were bleeding and we think it's the result of a vehicle hitting it.”

Realising that it would be dangerous to leave the dog on the same spot, the two policemen lifted the dog to safety by the side of the road.

Luckily, a passerby stopped and asked them what was happening, offering to take the dog home after the policemen furnished details.

“The man decided to take the dog home and was also willing to send the dog for proper treatment.

“And we were glad that he (passerby) had offered to look after the dog as we knew that the dog would be in safe hands now,” said Shafie.

Asked as to why the police officers went the extra mile to rescue the dog, Shafie said that it was his nature to help anyone — whether human beings or animals — when they needed it.

“I was also overwhelmed with sympathy when I saw the dog on the road. I felt that it was also my responsibility to help it in whatever way I could.”

The post on the Royal Malaysian Police’s Facebook account has already garnered 40,000 likes and has been shared by over 9,000 social media users at the time of writing.

Facebook user, Vicknaraj Thanarajah said: “A small act of compassion and empathy goes a long way. Thank you.”

Another user, Bunga Gojez meanwhile said: “Thank goodness for the police officers’ swift actions in rescuing the dog before anything bad happened to the poor dog.”