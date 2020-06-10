UK tea brands protest racism, tells BLM critics not to buy their tea, uses #solidaritea

Britain's homegrown tea brands, Yorkshire Tea and PG tips, have protested against racism by telling BLM critics not to buy their tea products. — Picture by Twitter/ PGtips/YorkshireTea

PETALING JAYA, June 10 — Britain’s homegrown tea brands, Yorkshire Tea and PG tips, are standing in solidarity against racism in response to insensitive tweets by social media users.

“I’m dead chuffed that Yorkshire Tea hasn’t supported BLM,” wrote Twitter user, @thisislaurat that had sparked a furore on Twitter on June 7.

I’m dead chuffed that Yorkshire Tea hasn’t supported BLM. 😁 — Laura (@thisislaurat) June 6, 2020

“Dead chuffed” is British slang meaning feeling very delighted about something, according to Oxford Learner’s Dictionary.

Yorkshire Tea brand replied to the netizen’s account telling her not to buy their tea products again.

“We're taking some time to educate ourselves and plan proper action before we post. We stand against racism.”

Please don't buy our tea again.



We're taking some time to educate ourselves and plan proper action before we post. We stand against racism.

#BlackLivesMatter — Yorkshire Tea (@YorkshireTea) June 8, 2020

PG tips, another famous UK tea brand also supported the Black Lives Matter (BLM) protests when another Twitter, PamelaWS, said that she was done with Yorkshire Tea in response to Yorkshire Tea’s statement about fighting against racism.

The tweet from the netizen, PamelaWS, was captured by another social media user and PG tips also responded to the netizen’s tweet.

“Yeah it does suck, Pamela. If you are boycotting teas that stand against racism, you have to find two new tea brands now,” said PG Tips on their official Twitter account.

The tea brand also incorporated the hashtag #BlackLivesMatter and coined the term #solidaritea when responding to PamelaWS's tweet.

Yeah it does suck, Pamela. If you are boycotting teas that stand against racism, you're going to have to find two new tea brands now. #blacklivesmatter #solidaritea — PG tips (@PGtips) June 8, 2020

While many were delighted that the tea brands have come forward to protest against racism, there were alsoTwitter users who were also disappointed with the response by the tea companies.

Twitter user, Desiree Hall said :“Thanks for standing up against racism PG tips. Do you know that most grocery stores in America now sell PG tips tea products? We got your back.”

Another Twitter user Munimali tagged other UK tea brands such asTwiningsUK asking whether the brand too will stand against racism.

Meanwhile, there were Twitter users who were not pleased with the responses from the two tea brands.

Twitter user, OCzukay said that she would not be buying any tea products from the companies that have publicly humiliated members of the public.

Another Twitter user Paul Whitehead meanwhile said : “Oh no Yorkshire Tea is supporting the attack of the brave police officers. Time to change tea bags.”