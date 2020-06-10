Suria KLCC debuts revamped Ramlee Mall with over 60 retailers offering K-beauty, scrumptious eats and more

Beauty junkies can check out a luxurious range of high-end make-up and skincare brands on the ground floor of Ramlee Mall. — Picture courtesy of Suria KLCC

PETALING JAYA, June 10 — Suria KLCC is offering shoppers a plethora of retail therapy options with the opening of the revamped Ramlee Mall.

The area which was previously occupied by Parkson KLCC has been refurbished with a new look and shopaholics will be spoilt for choice with over 60 retailers to choose from.

Beauty lovers can discover a range of high-end cosmetic brands on the ground floor including Gucci Beauty, The History of Whoo, Givenchy, Estee Lauder, and Sisley.

Head up to the first floor and you’ll find modern and functional fashion from COS as well as artisanal, made-to-order perfumes from Le Labo, which is the first boutique from the brand to open its doors in the region.

Shoppers can then satisfy their cravings by making a beeline for the Signature Food Court at level two where several food and beverage (F&B) outlets have been given a contemporary makeover, including Mad Mex, Serai, and 108 Matcha Saro.

Brands featuring Muslim lifestyle products and modest fashion such as dUCK, Sofia Iman, and SK (Siti Khadijah) Lifestyle can be found on level two as well.

That’s not all as a whole host of other exciting retailers are set to launch in Ramlee Mall in later stages like Bathing Ape and the Bathing Ape Cafe, Omotesando Koffee, David Rocco’s Dolce Vita, and the first pork-free Dragon-i restaurant in Malaysia.

Suria KLCC Sdn Bhd chief executive officer Andrew Brien said that the management was focused on bringing a strong line-up of stores with a good mix of premium retailers, local businesses, and F&B options to meet the needs of all shoppers.

“With the construction on schedule, it is great to see that our vision of the refurbished area has become a reality.

“With this redevelopment, Suria KLCC has officially marked its milestone by bringing in the many ‘first’ stores to the market, making a difference with other malls and enhancing Suria KLCC’s position as the leading retail shopping centre in Kuala Lumpur.

“While some of the outlets will be operational at later stages, we have already launched many stores since the beginning of this year,” Brien said in a press release.

It’s no doubt that the Covid-19 pandemic has changed the shopping mall experience as well and Suria KLCC stated that stringent measures will be taken to safeguard the wellbeing of shoppers and staff.

Daily temperature checks will be conducted on all employees and customers as well as increased frequency of cleaning at high contact surface points in the malls.

All individuals will also be advised to practice two-metre social distancing and make use of hand sanitisers placed at strategic and convenient locations throughout the mall.