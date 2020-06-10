Scoot resumes flights to Kuching, Ipoh, Penang

Visitors in face masks land at Sultan Azlan Shah Airport in Ipoh January 30, 2010. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, June 10 — Singapore Airlines’ low-cost arm, Scoot is resuming flights to three destinations in Malaysia, namely Kuching, Ipoh and Penang starting from June 5, June 12 and June 14, respectively.

In a statement today, Scoot said it has implemented several measures to safeguard the health of its passengers and crew.

“The airline will be further enhancing its operational procedures and introducing additional precautionary measures to allow customers to travel with greater confidence.

“Scoot strongly encourages all customers to arrive at the airport early to ensure that there is sufficient time for the additional pre-flight procedures,” it said.

The airline has also extended its offer of a one-time free date change to all bookings made from today till the end of June 2020 in case customers need to amend their travel plans after booking.

“Additionally, all customers with bookings made on or before March 15, 2020 for flights departing between Jan 23 and July 31, 2020 which were cancelled are eligible for two refund options – a 100 per cent refund via the original method of payment or a 120 per cent refund in Scoot vouchers with a validity period of 12 months.

“Travellers entering Malaysia (including Malaysian citizens, non-Malaysian citizens and Permanent Residents) are also reminded to take note of the updated policy regarding quarantine being imposed by the Malaysian government starting June 10, 2020,” the airline added.

Chief executive officer Campbell Wilson said Scoot is working closely with regulators and health experts to implement a comprehensive suite of enhanced measures to ensure the highest possible standards of hygiene. — Bernama