Florida frowny feline is Internet’s new favourite! Meet Kitzia, the latest ‘Grumpy Cat’

Despite her cranky looks, Kitzia is actually friendly and playful. — Picture courtesy of Instagram/ Angry Kitzia

KUALA LUMPUR, June 9 — There’s a new “‘Grumpy Cat” in town with a meaner and grumpier scowl and her name is Kitzia.

Also known as the Angry Kitzia on social media, the furry feline from Florida is fast making her way to Instagram stardom.

The cranky feline has over 70,000 followers on her Instagram which was created by her owner, Viktoriia Otdielnova.

According to Bored Panda, Otdielnova created Kitzia’s Instagram profile in April two years ago and she has been sharing photos and videos of the frowny cat ever since.

Despite her grouchy looking face, Otdielnova said that the feline is very friendly and playful.

Otdielnova from Ukraine, is a photographer who has been living in the United States for the past six years.

In one particular video posted on her Instagram, Kitzia can be seen looking particularly bothered while her owner scratches the top of her head, the video was posted with the caption “When you are a kid and your relatives haven’t seen you for a while.”

For those who are wondering, the name Kitzia means kitty and Kitzia's distinctive face has earned her endless compliments on social media.

“Grumpy cat lives on,” one user commented.

“This is my new favourite cat page, hands down,” another user was seen commenting.

Some social media users are also comparing Kitzia to the internet sensation, Grumpy Cat or it’s real name, Tardar Sauce, the original frowny-faced feline who became an internet icon in 2012.

Tardar Sauce had made its way into a few commercial cameos and even starred in the 2014 movie Grumpy Cat’s Worst Christmas Ever before its death last year at the age of seven due to complications from a urinary tract infection.