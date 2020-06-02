Taiping among Malaysia's 10 happiest cities

Taiping has been recognised as one of the 10 happiest cities in Malaysia by the Urban and Rural Planning Department. — Picture via Facebook/ Majlis Perbandaran Taiping

IPOH, June 2 — Taiping has been recognised as one of the happiest cities in the country.

It joins nine other cities in Malaysia for the recognition as announced by the Urban and Rural Planning Department yesterday in conjunction with the International Day of Happiness.

The nine other cities announced are Melaka, Kuala Terengganu, Seremban, Kulai, Kuantan, Bentong, Jasin, Yan and Jeli.

In a statement issued via its Facebook page, the department said the cities were judged based on the population's well-being including health and mental and physical well-being.

SENARAI 10 BANDAR PALING BAHAGIA DI MALAYSIA BAGI TAHUN 2019 . (i) Majlis Bandaraya Melaka Bersejarah; (ii) Majlis... Posted by PLANMalaysia on Monday, June 1, 2020

It said the happiness index is one of the indicators in Malaysian Urban Rural National Indicators Network for Sustainable Development (MURNInets).

Among the components judged is happiness with family and relatives, pleasure in working, relationship with neighbours, community activities and environmental quality.

The department added that the Happiness Index study began from 2013 to 2019 involving 60,000 respondents in Malaysia.

It also said the index will assist local governments in determining the level of happiness and well-being of the people in their area of administration which will in turn help in improving delivery system and services,

Responding to the listing, a Taiping Municipal Council spokeswoman said it submitted 400 MURNInet questionnaires to the Urban and Rural Planning Department in June last year.

“This year, the department will upgrade the MURNInets to allow respondents to participate online.”

Last year, Taiping was listed in the 2018 Sustainable Destinations Top 100 by the Green Destination Foundation, an international non-profit foundation for sustainable tourism.

Other awards received by the city include the Best Destination Manager 2016 from Tourism Promotion Board for Asia Pacific Cities, Asean Clean Tourist City Standard 2017, Malaysia Tourism Council Gold Award 2017 for the category of Best Heritage and Ecotourism, and Malaysia Tourism Council Gold Award 2018.