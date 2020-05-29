US woman, 103, cracks open cold beer to celebrate Covid-19 recovery (VIDEO)

Stejna’s great-granddaughter says it has been a long time since the centenarian indulged in a beer. — Screengrab from YouTube/Wicked Local South-Raynham

PETALING JAYA, May 29 — A 103-year-old woman from Massachusetts, US who successfully beat Covid-19 chose to celebrate her victory with a refreshing sip of cold beer.

Jennie Stejna was recently filmed enjoying a Bud Light at a nursing home in Wilbraham with the aid of a staff member.

“It’s cold,” said Stejna in the video as she held the bright blue bottle in her hands.

“It’s the best when it’s cold,” said someone in the background as Stejna voiced her agreement.

Her great-granddaughter Shelley Gunn told the Easton Journal that Stejna always had a “feisty fighting spirit” that helped her power through after being diagnosed with Covid-19 in early May.

Stejna was the first to test positive in her nursing home after she started displaying symptoms of a low fever.

She was then moved to a separate ward where her condition began to deteriorate, and Shelley and her husband Adam Gunn started fearing the worst.

A staff member assisted Stejna as Shelley and Adam called in to say their last goodbyes.

When Adam asked Stejna if she was ready to go to heaven, she replied with, “Hell, yes.”

Their worries evaporated when Shelley got the good news on May 13 that Stejna had recovered from the virus.

“This feisty old Polish grandmother of ours officially beat the coronavirus,” Adam was quoted as saying.

Shelley said she was “very thankful” that her great-grandmother managed to survive the illness, adding that Stejna is the first in her nursing home to recover from Covid-19 as they still have 33 positive cases among their residents.

Stejna has lived her whole life in Massachusetts where she married her husband Teddy in 1938.

They spent 54 years together before he passed away in 1992 at the age of 82, and they have two children, three grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren to their name.

Shelley said she learned how to cook Polish dishes from Stejna, who was also an avid Bingo player, bookworm, and crochet whiz before she developed arthritis.

She’s also a hardcore supporter of the Boston baseball team Red Sox and would often sit outside while tuning into their games on the radio.