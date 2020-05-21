Bangkok Mall replaces lift buttons with leg pedals to curb the spread of Covid-19 (VIDEO)

Leg pedals introduced in Season Square mall, Bangkok, so that shoppers do not have to press lift buttons. — Picture via Facebook/SeaconSquare1

PETALING JAYA, May 21 — Necessity is the mother of invention – and many individuals and organisations around the world have turned to their creative side to keep the Covid-19 virus at bay.

For Seacon Square 1, a shopping mall in Bangkok, creatively-placed leg pedals located inside lifts allow shoppers to avoid touching lift buttons.

The mall together with other businesses were allowed to open as Thailand began easing its lockdown measures since last Sunday to revive its economy.

Each pedal represents each floor in the mall where shoppers just have to tap their legs on the pedals to indicate which floor they are heading.

Elsewhere, social distancing measures are observed everywhere in the mall – from its restaurants, escalators, bathrooms to signs placed at all ends of the mall.

“We have sprayed disinfectant everywhere in the mall, especially in touch points such as the elevator button, escalator, door handles, various carts, food centre cards and also parking cards,” read the caption in a post by the mall on Facebook.

While the mall in Bangkok has already gained praises from its citizens and shoppers for its creatively-inspired pedals, citizens from other countries have also tried some unconventional ways to stop the spread of the virus.

In the city of Noida, India, about two months ago, a few children came up with the idea of placing toothpicks in lifts so that people could use that to press lift buttons.

❤️ THIS

Kids in Noida, India, stick a small container full of toothpicks with a small trash bin next to elevator buttons and encourage their high-rise neighbors to not touch floor buttons with their fingers. Simple, eco-friendly and very much a #coronavirus #jugaad 🙏🏾👏🏾👊🏾 pic.twitter.com/IVpbbAecOT — Raju Narisetti (@raju) March 18, 2020

Designer Steve Brooks who hails from London, meanwhile designed a hook dubbed ‘Hygienehook’ that allows users to open the door using the hook, without directly touching the surface of the door.