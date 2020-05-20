Ikea presents six playhouse ideas to make at home

The Castle by Ikea Russia and Instinct — Image courtesy of Ikea Russie/ Instinct via AFP

DELFT, May 20 — Although the lockdown has come to an end in many places, large numbers of children are still stuck at home while daycare centers and schools remain closed.

Having racked their brains to come up with activities during the last two months, their parents are at their wits' end to find them something to do.

Now the Swedish furniture giant is riding to the rescue with a range of plans for playhouses to build in your own living room.

Even after the end of the lockdown, many daycare centers and kindergartens are still off-limits, which means that legions of exasperated parents are still wondering what to do with their bored rugrats.

Not to worry, help is at hand from Ikea Russia, which, in association with design agency Instinct, has come up with a range of playhouses that can be built at home. And that is not all, this playful activity even comes with familiar Ikea assembly instructions.

You do not need a crane or a concrete mixer to embark on these construction projects, which rely on items that can, of course, be ordered from Ikea, but which usually are abundantly available in the average home. Think blankets, bedspreads, chairs, stools, and books and clothes pegs for the finishing touches.

The playhouse collection includes six different designs: among them the classic Wigham and Campingtent for the traditionally minded, Cave for those who want something relatively compact, Fortress for those in need of a solid abode, and the grandiloquent Castle and House for those in search of roomier properties. — AFP-Relaxnews