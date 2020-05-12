DBKL slams IG influencer who destroyed plants at River of Life in unauthorised photoshoot (VIDEO)

The offence was caught on camera during a fashion photoshoot in Kuala Lumpur city centre recently. — Pictures from Instagram/leeyanarahman.co

PETALING JAYA, May 12 — Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) has called out a popular fashion entrepreneur and one of her models after a video of them damaging public property during a photoshoot was posted online.

Leeyanarahman co-founder Nur Liyana Abdul Rahman previously shared a clip last Saturday on her Instagram which showed model Iman Alyssa Sahabudin lying down on shrubbery during a photoshoot near the River of Life (RoL) project in the city centre.

As Iman laid down, a loud “snap” was heard from the branches, causing Iman and the crew to break out in laughter before they quickly pulled her back up on her feet.

“Are women aces in all areas or are they only good at taking photos? Women are willing to do anything to get beautiful photos, right?

“The saying is true: Life requires sacrifices,” Nur Liyana wrote on her Instagram page, which has over 1.2 million followers.

The irresponsible act quickly drew the ire of DBKL and the RoL team who reposted Nur Liyana’s video to their social media pages.

“It doesn’t matter who you are or what your intention was, you committed an offence here.

“Firstly, you destroyed property belonging to the Kuala Lumpur mayor under the Vandalism By-laws (WPKL) and secondly, you carried out filming without permission of the mayor.

“The reason those flowers and shrubs were planted is for decoration and beautification, not to be destroyed by you,” DBKL wrote on Facebook.

In a Facebook comment, DBKL also thanked user Noor Fazlina Rosley for drawing their attention to the issue and said they planned on taking further action against Nur Liyana and her crew.

RoL also told Nur Liyana and her team to “be ready” to be compounded for damaging the greenery.

Facebook user Jamilah Sies added that action ought to be taken as soon as possible to deter copycats from committing a similar offence.

Meanwhile, Haryth Fadzyllah Shamsuddin suggested that DBKL get Nur Liyana and her crew to replant the shrubs themselves to teach them a lesson on how much effort city hall workers go through to beautify the city’s landscape.

While it is unclear when exactly the photos and videos were taken, some social media users also questioned if it was legal to conduct a photoshoot during the ongoing conditional movement control order (CMCO).