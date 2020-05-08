Yayasan MRCB donates 2,500 Iftar meals to ease burden of Covid-19 frontliners at Kuala Lumpur Hospital

Jamaludin Zakaria, Trustee of Yayasan MRCB handing over the food packs to the medical frontliners at Kuala Lumpur Hospital. — Picture courtesy of Yayasan MRCB

KUALA LUMPUR, May 8 — The corporate social responsibility branch of Malaysian Resources Corporation Berhad (MRCB), Yayasan MRCB, is donating 2,500 Iftar meals to frontliners at Kuala Lumpur Hospital (HKL).

The initiative will benefit 1,200 frontliners who are working during the month of Ramadan.

It includes doctors, nurses, medical assistants, auxiliary police and administrative staff.

Yayasan MRCB has agreed to deliver 200 packs of meals daily to HKL in the initiative which started on May 4 and will continue until May 16.

“We empathise with the challenges that the frontliners have to endure in combating the Covid-19 pandemic, and it is even more challenging during this fasting month.”

“We hope that this small gesture will help ease the worry of getting food for breaking fast and at the same time enables them to enjoy meals together.”

“Helping communities is the core of this foundation and we are humbled to play a part in assisting the nation to reduce the impact of Covid-19,” said Yayasan MRCB chairperson Datin Jasmine Abdullah Heng.

The Iftar meals were presented to the HKL dietetics and food services department head Ridzoni Sulaiman by Yayasan MRCB trustee Jamaludin Zakaria on Monday.

“To all the frontliners, we cannot thank you enough for your noble contribution. We are humbled by your immense sacrifices, invaluable dedication, commitment and unwavering efforts in managing this deadly pandemic.”

“We are truly proud and so grateful to have dedicated health professionals in Malaysia,” Jamaludin said.

Yayasan MRCB was founded in 2015 to help underprivileged communities and students.

From 2015 until 2018, Yayasan MRCB has contributed over RM1 million and has conducted a total of 15 programmes per year which has benefitted a total of 600 poor students in Malaysia.