Newborn tiger cubs to make public debut at Taiping Zoo and Night Safari earliest by September

Baby with one of her three cubs at Taiping Zoo and Night Safari (TZNS). — Photo via Facebook/ TZNS

IPOH, May 8 — Those hoping to catch a glimpse of the pair of newborn tiger cubs born at the Taiping Zoo and Night Safari will have to wait just a little longer.

Zoo director Dr Kevin Lazarus said the earliest the cubs could be put up for viewing would be in September.

“Normally a tiger cub has to be about five months old before they are allowed to come out.” Taiping Zoo and Night Safari (TZNS) now has eight tigers including the three newborns. —Photo via Facebook/ TZNS

The cubs, weighing between 700 grammes and 900 grammes, were born on April 12 but their birth was only announced by the zoo on May 1.

Their 11-year-old mother named Baby was also born at the zoo, and the double addition marks the fourth birth of Malayan tigers at the zoo since 2009, with the zoo now housing a total of eight tigers in total including the three cubs.

Speaking to Malay Mail, Dr Kevin said the cubs – two females and a male – are faring well.

“The caretakers are checking on them daily when they enter the pen to clean it,” he said, adding that the zoo had yet to decide what names to give them.

“We will most probably name them in two or three weeks.”