Covid-19: SJAM joins forces with Ops Harapan to deliver 22,000 face shield materials to East Malaysia

Sibu Hospital in Sarawak received 900 much-needed face shields courtesy of SJAM and Ops Harapan. — Picture courtesy of SJAM

PETALING JAYA, May 8 — Humanitarian aid organisation St John Ambulance of Malaysia (SJAM) has partnered with Ops Harapan to deliver 22,000 face shield materials to East Malaysia to help medical frontliners battle the Covid-19 pandemic.

SJAM previously secured donations and sponsors for plastic sheets, pre-cut foam, and elastic bands to make the face shields but faced a hurdle when it came to delivering the materials to Sabah and Sarawak.

They then joined hands with Ops Harapan who took care of the logistics and sent the items to SJAM volunteers in East Malaysia to be assembled for frontline workers.

The first batch of 1,080 face shields was successfully delivered on May 4 to Sibu Hospital and SJAM-Kawasan Pantai Selangor Haemodialysis Centre in Sibu.

“There were sponsors and personal protective equipment (PPE) donated but delivery charges to East Malaysia were not affordable for non-governmental organisations (NGO) like SJAM.

“We always find ways to help areas in Sabah and Sarawak and we have achieved this through our partnership with Ops Harapan,” SJAM honourary secretary-general Hoo We Tak said in a press release.

Volunteers Shannon Trisha Lee (left) and Sabrina James producing face shields in Keningau, Sabah after receiving the materials. — Picture courtesy of SJAM

In the first phase of their collaboration, Ops Harapan engaged SJAM volunteers to produce 3,000 much-needed face shields and delivered them to 14 hospitals and clinics in seven states via Pos Malaysia.

Close to 1,000 SJAM volunteers nationwide have clocked in over 6,000 hours assembling 84,570 face shields which have been delivered together with 94,700 other PPE to 197 hospitals, clinics and frontline enforcement agencies.

In addition, Ops Harapan has chipped in 70,000 face masks, 5,000 other types of PPE, infrared thermometres, and 700 pillows for 19 hospitals and clinics nationwide to aid Malaysian health workers in the fight against Covid-19.