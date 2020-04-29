Circuit breaker fun: Singapore Zoo surprises penguins with obstacle course to strengthen legs (VIDEO)

Wildlife Reserves Singapore said the obstacle course was designed to help the penguins exercise their leg muscles. — Screengrab from Facebook/wrs.sg

PETALING JAYA, April 29 — Keepers at the Singapore Zoo surprised their African penguins recently by setting up an obstacle course for them within their enclosure.

This comes after the penguins were allowed to explore the children’s playground and the areas around their enclosure after the zoo shut its doors to visitors due to the circuit breaker measures to contain Covid-19.

In a Facebook video shared by the zoo’s operator Wildlife Reserves Singapore, the penguins can be seen returning from a swim to discover that their home had been transformed into a fun obstacle course complete with a ball pit and steep, sandy terrain.

As the colony looked on in curiosity, one of them bravely ventured out into their revamped enclosure and was quickly joined by the others.

Wildlife Reserves Singapore wrote that the obstacle course is part of enrichment activities to keep the animals occupied during the circuit breaker period.

“Our African penguins have taken to their walks so well that their keepers think they would love to explore new areas in our parks.

“To help them go further in their little adventures, their exhibit has been transformed into an obstacle course, helping them build leg strength!” read the video caption.

The clip explained that African penguin habitats are sandy and can be steep or rocky, and navigating the terrain gives their legs a good workout.

More than 1,000 Facebook users have reacted to the video so far and many have been leaving positive comments for the keepers’ creative initiative.

“This is so cute! I’m happy that they’re having fun,” wrote Lenny Nurocean.

“Nobody in Singapore enjoys the circuit breaker but the animals in the zoo love it! This is the only period they get to explore the park and play.

“Keepers have more free time to deal with them rather than dealing with tourists,” said Shirley Ann Lee.