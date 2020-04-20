To avoid wastage during MCO, Lumut MP’s office starts barter trade to provide fresh produce for the needy

The seafood from Pangkor is ready to be sent to Cameron Highlands in exchange for vegetables from the highland. ― Picture courtesy of Loh Eng Soon

IPOH, April 20 ― Following reports of traders dumping agriculture products due to the enforcement of movement control order (MCO), the Lumut member of parliament service centre has come up with an ingenious way to help farmers and the people.

By having barter trade.

The brainchild of Lumut member of parliament's special officer Loh Eng Soon, the move involves exchanging seafood products from Pangkor, which is a state constituency under Lumut, with vegetables from Cameron Highlands in Pahang.

Every week, one tonne of seafood from Pangkor would be sent to Cameron Highlands in exchange for fresh vegetables. ― Picture courtesy of Loh Eng Soon

Loh said he got the idea to barter trade after seeing reports of fishermen and farmers dumping their produce due to MCO.

“After getting approval from Lumut member of parliament Datuk Dr Mohd Hatta Md Ramli, I contacted fishermen in Pangkor and farmers in Cameron Highlands and the first barter trade was carried out at the end of March,” he said.

Speaking to Malay Mail, Loh said every week, a one-tonne lorry filled with seafood would make its trip to Cameron Highlands and on its return trip, it would be filled with vegetables from the highlands.

"So instead of seeing the seafood and vegetables gone to waste, we will distribute it to the needy," he said.

Once the trailer returns from Cameron Highlands, Dr Hatta's service team would then swing into action and pack the vegetables and seafood before it is distributed to the needy.

“Our barter trade has so far benefitted more than 6,000 families in Lumut,” added Loh, noting that instead of giving recipients dried goods such as rice and canned food, his barter trade system ensured that the needy also received fresh produce.

Lumut MP's special officer Loh Eng Soon said he got the idea to barter trade after seeing agriculture products getting dumped since the enforcement of movement control order. ― Picture courtesy of Loh Eng Soon

Loh welcomed more farmers to barter trade for Pangkor seafood products.

“If your farm has an overload of vegetables, come and exchange for fish with us,” he said, adding that the stock of seafood produce from Pangkor could last the trade for up to another month.

Those interested to participate in the barter trade can contact Loh at 016-2221998.