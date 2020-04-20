Malaysian men playing futsal amid Covid-19 crisis create indoor court at home, show off tactics get online love (VIDEO)

Real football stunts by these Malaysian football addicts caught the attention of many online. —Picture via Twitter/@ABGKYO

PETALING JAYA, April 20 — If you think futsal can only be played at futsal courts outside your house, these Malaysian men will prove you wrong.

A video of these Malaysian men playing futsal has been circulating online as they managed to play the game incorporating futsal tactics and stunts with only three players amid the Covid-19 movement control order.

The almost one-minute long video starts off with the trio failing to find inspiration from writing a poem, and even playing a musical instrument.

Then, an idea comes to one of their minds and they make a futsal ball using whatever materials they have at home and start playing the game.

Some of the strategies incorporated into the game include header, dribble and bicycle-kicks when passing the ball to one another.

Bila sangap sangat nak main Futsal waktu covid pic.twitter.com/6bksVf8YFd — KY:00 (@ABGKYO) April 19, 2020

Mohd Nabil Ifwat, one of the trio in the video told Malay Mail that he and his friends made this video in conjunction with the Milo Zon Aktif initiative - which is to record themselves doing a healthy sport while staying at home.

“Since the three of us are addicted to football, we decided to record out futsal techniques while playing the game at home.

“All the techniques used in the video are original and none of the stunts were edited,” said the 29-year-old.

So far, the video has been retweeted over 11,000 times and liked over 11,000 times

Many Twitter users were impressed with their football kicks, while others said that their kicks impersonated clips from the movie Shaolin Soccer.

Others also commented on their great passing techniques that were done in style and while others hoped that nothing was broken at home.