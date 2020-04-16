That shirtless durian seller? He’s a Malaysian fitness trainer who works out using a pail and bag during MCO (VIDEO)

Jordan Yeoh was thrust into the social media spotlight when he took off his shirt to sell durian in 2015. — Picture via Instagram/jordanyeohfitness

PETALING JAYA, April 16 — Malaysian celebrity fitness instructor Jordan Yeoh has shown that you can achieve a gym-level workout at home during the movement control order (MCO) by simply repurposing common household items.

Yeoh, who shot to fame in 2015 for selling durian shirtless at a roadside stall in Petaling Jaya, has been posting videos on Facebook of him using a water bucket, luggage bag, a pair of socks, and other home objects during his daily workouts.

In one YouTube video titled “Quarantine Home Shoulder Builder,” the ripped muscleman demonstrates how to use a pail filled with water and a short towel to create a heavy-weight object for lifting.

He also suggested using a small luggage bag filled with bottles of water as a substitute for gym weights.

Yeoh said he was confident that people can still achieve their fitness goals at home if they incorporate enough effort and consistency into their workouts.

“Now the question is, can you build big shoulders at home? I truly believe you can as long as you progress.

“Progression is all about getting better every week,” he said in his video while advising his followers to set fitness milestones for themselves during the MCO.

Another clip on Facebook shows Yeoh using a pair of socks to reduce the friction of working out on a tiled floor at home.

According to one of his posts, Yeoh hasn’t been able to hit the gym in almost two months after he returned from a trip overseas in March and had to self-quarantine for two weeks, after which the MCO had already kicked in.

Despite the lack of access to proper workout equipment, Yeoh believes that it’s no excuse to give up chasing your fitness goals and strongly encourages his followers to stay fit using what they have at home.