Caring Malaysian soldier helps disabled woman to put on mask, gloves outside NSK Selayang (VIDEO)

The unaccompanied wheelchair-bound Batu Caves resident could only afford groceries after receiving BPN aid. — Facebook screengrab

PETALING JAYA, April 9 — A clip of a member of the Malaysian Army assisting a wheelchair-bound woman to put on a mask and gloves tugged at social media users' heartstrings.

The disabled lady, simply known as Noraini, was spotted by Home Ministry employee Khairul Zulkefli outside the NSK supermarket in Selayang near Batu Caves.

She was out to buy groceries with no one to help her.

“This aunty is a person with different abilities (OKU), she wanted to go to NSK but didn’t have a mask.

“So we gave her a mask and gloves,” wrote Khairul in his Facebook post.

Khairul added that the woman only managed to afford groceries after receiving the Bantuan Prihatin Nasional aid.

“May all her endeavours go well for her,” he wrote.

The first minute-long clip shows the Malaysian soldier meticulously placing a mask over her face before helping her put on gloves.

In the second clip, the woman told him she was heading back to her home at Kampung Laksamana at Batu Caves.

When asked who was home with her, the woman, who had speech difficulties, told Khairul “there are cats”, adding that she lived alone and had no children nor relatives.

Khairul then told her to be sure to wear her mask on her journey home.

Fearing she had committed an offence, the woman promptly apologised to him to which Khairul replied: “You didn’t even do anything wrong, aunty.”

The two clips which received hundreds and thousands of views and over 30,000 shares along with sympathetic comments from the public.

“Oh my God, this is so sad,” wrote Norihan Md Ali.

Also moved by the clip, Twitter user @MalayFoodHunter wrote, “Just imagine if that was your mother, your own flesh and blood.”

Cuba bayangkan itu ibu kita, darah daging kita sendiri. 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/QbMcJIyhzg — MalayFoodHunter🔥🔥🔥 (@MalayFoodHunter) April 8, 2020

The heart-wrenching clip prompted Malaysians pleading to those who have seen Noraini to look out for her.

Many also asked if anyone knew her details so they could extend help.

“Does anyone have her address?” asked Noor Azah Aziz, who later on shared Noraini’s address in the comments sections with Malaysians who want to lend a hand.

Khairul was also praised by Malaysians for his caring gesture of assisting a vulnerable citizen.



