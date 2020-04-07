Lalamove pitches in RM20,000 free deliveries for NGOs to help the needy

Lalamove is offering its fleet of lorries, vans, and delivery riders to help charitable groups facing problems with aid distribution. — Picture courtesy of Lalamove

PETALING JAYA, April 7 — Delivery provider Lalamove is doing its part to help non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to send aid to the needy during the ongoing movement control order (MCO).

Following the Welfare Department's announcement that NGOs can only send two volunteers at a time for aid distribution, the logistics company decided to sponsor RM20,000 worth in deliveries to fill in the gaps in the aid distribution chain.

Lalamove Malaysia managing director Shen Ong hopes their contribution can make a positive impact by lending manpower and vehicles to the cause.

“Given the current situation, we would like to do our part to help NGOs in continuing their charitable activities.

“With the restricted number of volunteers under the new guidelines, NGOs may face difficulties in moving the goods to and from the donation hubs.

“We refuse to let delivery complications stand in their way in helping out the underprivileged,” Ong said in a press release.

Lalamove has sponsored 163 free deliveries since March 22 that have allowed NGOs to send essential supplies to the needy by leveraging on the company’s fleet of vans, lorries, and delivery riders.

The company stated that they instruct their staff to practice contactless delivery and social distancing to reduce the risk of Covid-19 transmission.

Shen also urged any NGOs, charitable organisations, and medical centres to reach out to Lalamove at [email protected] if they require delivery assistance during the remainder of the MCO.