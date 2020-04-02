Zoo Negara receives RM70,000 from public after plea for funds amid Covid-19 shutdown

The public can donate to help ease Zoo Negara's operating costs. — Picture via Instagram/zoonegara_malaysia.

PETALING JAYA, April 2 — Zoo Negara’s plea for help has been answered by donors who have so far given RM70,000 since March 30.

The national zoo had sent out the SOS for money to cover operating costs amid the movement control order (MCO).

According to Zoo Negara’s Deputy President, Rosly @ Rahmat Ahmat Lana, he said that the RM70,000 was donated by individuals in and out of the country.

The RM 70,000 however, is not enough to cover the operating costs which amounts to an estimated RM1 million per month, according to Rosly.

Rosly also said that since the Covid-19 pandemic had kicked in, the zoo has managed its operating cost by utilising the emergency fund that can only last up to two or three months.

The operating costs covers the animals’ food, treatment and staff’s salary,” he said, adding that the zoo’s top priority was the well-being of the staff and animals in its care.

“Even if the Covid-19 pandemic heals, for the next six months or so after that not many would visit the zoo as they would need to recover their own financial setbacks.

“Please support us with monetary contribution — no matter how big or small — it will really help us amid these trying times.”

Rosly also said that there was also a frozen food company that had donated their frozen meat to the animals in the zoo.

In terms of precautionary measures in the zoo, Rosly said that social distancing was observed, hand sanitisers placed strategically throughout the zoo and handwashing has also become a regular practice among their staff as well.

Anyone who is interested to donate can do so by participating in the Adopt An Animal campaign.

Facebook link: https://www.facebook. com/znegaramalaysia/posts/ 1550599951757665:0

Those who need more information about the adoption package can surf over to https://www. zoonegaramalaysia.my/adopt. html .



