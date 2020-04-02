Far from home: ‘Spiderman’ gets stopped by police at roadblock

While the picture provided amusement for many Malaysians, the police reminded citizens of the need to stay at home and prevent the spread of Covid-19. — Picture via Facebook/PolisDirajaMalaysia

PETALING JAYA, April 2 — Even superheroes are not exempt from the rules under Malaysia's movement control order (MCO).

A photo shared on the official Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) Facebook page shows an individual dressed up in a Spiderman costume being quizzed by cops at a roadblock.

“Even though you might feel like a superhero, you still need to comply with the government’s instructions.

“Take this chance to rest at home with your loved ones. Let (the police) take care of everyone’s safety instead,” read PDRM’s post, which included the hashtag #SpidermanStayAtHome.

The comments section was filled with a mix of criticism and amusement towards the wannabe Peter Parker.

“The police told you to stay at home, and yet you’re far from home,” wrote Nicky Ma, referring to the title of the latest Marvel Studios film, Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Facebook user En Kay theorised that the individual might have been planning to pull a social media stunt by going around town in the costume during the MCO.



