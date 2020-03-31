Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra reschedules April concerts due to MCO, Covid-19 outbreak

Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra has rescheduled all its concerts in April. — Picture courtesy of Malaysia Philharmonic Orchestra

KUALA LUMPUR, March 31 — The Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra (MPO) has rescheduled all its April concerts in line with the government’s movement control order, which will be in place until April 14.

In a statement, MPO said the move to reschedule all concerts in April was to prioritise the health and safety of the concert-goers, musicians and its employees due to the coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak.

“We are implementing and communicating appropriate changes that ensure a safe environment in accordance with the Covid-19 directives, alerts and advisories issued by the government.

The reschedule concerts by both MPO and Malaysian Philharmonic Youth Orchestra (MPYO) include, Pastoral Landscapes, Chamber Concert, With Love, Bizet, Luminous Elegance, MPO & Aishah — A Musical Journey, Swing Kings as well as Family Film Favourites.

Ticket holders may exchange their tickets with one of the upcoming 2020 concerts of comparable value, based on availability.

“You may also donate your tickets back to Dewan Filharmonik Petronas and receive a donation receipt, or keep the original ticket until the new dates for the concerts,” reads the statement.

For inquiries email the box office at [email protected] or [email protected]

Visit MPO’s website for latest updates about the rescheduled concerts.