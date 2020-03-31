Candice Swanepoel, Winnie Harlow feature in a new week of lockdown looks (VIDEO)

NEW YORK, March 31 ― The past week has brought with it a host of looks shared by fashion-sphere icons who have set aside fussy designer wear to embrace the comfort of laidback leisure during lockdown. The latest trove of images offer an opportunity to draw inspiration from celebrity wardrobes along with reassurance that you no longer need to feel guilty if you are turning up for work in your living room clad in track pants rather than a snappy suit. From such luminaries as Candice Swanepoel, Izabel Goulart and Winnie Harlow, here are some of the most striking looks of the week.
Bohemian spirit like Candice Swanepoel
The ultra-famous top model, who is renowned for her runway outings for lingerie brand Victoria's Secret, has opted for a light blouse with shoulder-revealing three-quarter-length sleeves, which is just perfect for her busy schedule. The South African beauty is taking advantage of a few weeks without photo shoots or catwalk shows to catch up on her reading.
Trying to enjoy this time to rest and do things I never have time to do... but not feeling grounded enough to get my creative flow back...Uncertainty is not a good feeling but I do think the world needed to slow down and be forced to take a deep look within and open our eyes to the way we live as a society...I have been feeling like humanity has been out of control for a while, consumerism, social media, the more is more mentality, constant bombardment of information, people in general have lost the sense of what is truly important..this is why I have always escaped into nature, Voluntary social distance, It has always been my refuge and way to reset bad habits. I also can’t help but feel the pain of what so many people in the world have gone though and continue to go through in a much more extreme way than what we are experiencing now. Where starvation and health issues are normal. So just stop. Stop for a moment to feel gratitude and compassion and kindness. Feel the shift that is happening and let it transform you into a better version of yourself, so that we can be better collectively. Love To you all. C
In track pants like Jasmine Tookes
In a development that's all the more noteworthy because it's so rare, fashion stars have uniformly responded to the health crisis by reaching for their track pants. Among them is Jasmine Tookes, who completed her activewear look with a front-knotted T-shirt when responding to an internet challenge thrown down by Jennifer Lopez, the #jlotiktokchallenge. However, let's note in passing the meticulously applied makeup worn by the Californian model, which is not quite as leisurely as her outfit.
Took me all night to learn this dance 😂 It is so fun but so exhausting!! @jlo is the queen! #jlotiktokchallenge I need a nap now🥵 I’ve had so much fun the last few days learning tik tok dances! What a good workout and mood booster it is to dance! Have you guys tried these dances? Follow me for more :) TikTok- JasTookes - btw Instagram slows the videos down when posted here so music isn’t syncing perfectly:( best version on the tiktok app!
In leggings like Winnie Harlow
To the delight of her fans, many of whom were already wearing something similar, the Canadian top model has donned a simple fine-strap top with a pair of leggings. Her all-black outfit is completed by a matching headscarf, and this all-natural look has been enhanced by a total absence of makeup.
Casual like Elsa Hosk
The Swedish model has chosen an outfit for creative activities during lockdown, which remains appropriately casual. We like the color of her jacket, which matches her sneakers, and the designer pants with gold details. This is a perfect look to optimize comfort without being gloomy.
Sporty like Izabel Goulart
Sporting high-performance clothing in technical materials, the Brazilian top model is working hard on her slim silhouette during lockdown. Clad in leggings and a sports bra, she is clearly determined to ensure that she emerges from the current crisis with ultimate in concrete abs. ― AFP-Relaxnews