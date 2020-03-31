Candice Swanepoel, Winnie Harlow feature in a new week of lockdown looks (VIDEO)

Candice Swanepoel has opted for a laidback Bohemian look while kicking back during lockdown. ― Picture via Instagram/Candice Swanepoel

NEW YORK, March 31 ― The past week has brought with it a host of looks shared by fashion-sphere icons who have set aside fussy designer wear to embrace the comfort of laidback leisure during lockdown. The latest trove of images offer an opportunity to draw inspiration from celebrity wardrobes along with reassurance that you no longer need to feel guilty if you are turning up for work in your living room clad in track pants rather than a snappy suit. From such luminaries as Candice Swanepoel, Izabel Goulart and Winnie Harlow, here are some of the most striking looks of the week.

Bohemian spirit like Candice Swanepoel

The ultra-famous top model, who is renowned for her runway outings for lingerie brand Victoria's Secret, has opted for a light blouse with shoulder-revealing three-quarter-length sleeves, which is just perfect for her busy schedule. The South African beauty is taking advantage of a few weeks without photo shoots or catwalk shows to catch up on her reading.

In track pants like Jasmine Tookes

In a development that's all the more noteworthy because it's so rare, fashion stars have uniformly responded to the health crisis by reaching for their track pants. Among them is Jasmine Tookes, who completed her activewear look with a front-knotted T-shirt when responding to an internet challenge thrown down by Jennifer Lopez, the #jlotiktokchallenge. However, let's note in passing the meticulously applied makeup worn by the Californian model, which is not quite as leisurely as her outfit.

In leggings like Winnie Harlow

To the delight of her fans, many of whom were already wearing something similar, the Canadian top model has donned a simple fine-strap top with a pair of leggings. Her all-black outfit is completed by a matching headscarf, and this all-natural look has been enhanced by a total absence of makeup.

Casual like Elsa Hosk

The Swedish model has chosen an outfit for creative activities during lockdown, which remains appropriately casual. We like the color of her jacket, which matches her sneakers, and the designer pants with gold details. This is a perfect look to optimize comfort without being gloomy.

Sporty like Izabel Goulart

Sporting high-performance clothing in technical materials, the Brazilian top model is working hard on her slim silhouette during lockdown. Clad in leggings and a sports bra, she is clearly determined to ensure that she emerges from the current crisis with ultimate in concrete abs. ― AFP-Relaxnews