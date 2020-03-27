Foodpanda says none of its riders down with Covid-19 after circulation of WhatsApp video, message

On-demand food delivery platform, FoodPanda, has denied one of its riders are down with Covid-19. — SoyaCincau pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 27 — On-demand food delivery platform, Foodpanda, has denied that one of its riders is down with Covid-19 following a message that was circulated on WhatsApp.

In a statement, Foodpanda said the message accompanying the video stated that the man, from Old Klang Road, was a rider with the company and police were tracing those who had contact with him.

“We would like to verify that after checking with our riders fleet that there has been no suspected or confirmed Covid-19 cases among our riders,” said the statement.

It assured that the company would continue to monitor and keep all stakeholders updated on the development of Covid-19 to implement further measures.

The company also urged Malaysians to depend on news sources that were approved by the

Malaysian Communication and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) and not share unverified information.