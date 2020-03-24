Malaysian artist transforms bedroom into epic ‘spaceship’ during Covid-19 shutdown

This is as close as it gets to sleeping in a real spaceship. — Picture via Facebook/fathil.ahmad

PETALING JAYA, March 24 — A Malaysian artist took being productive to the next level when he turned his bedroom into a “spaceship” during the first five days of the country’s movement control order (MCO).

In a Facebook album titled “Extreme Decorating during Covid-19 Season”, Ahmad Fathil Zakaria posted photographs of his creative project which has gone viral with over 51,000 shares so far.

Ahmad Fathil, who is from Kuala Lumpur, began working on sketches to transform the 68 square feet room into an intergalactic vessel after finding himself stuck at home with more free time on his hands.

“Based on my sketches, I wanted to create something that could take my imagination on a flight to infinite heights.

“I have dubbed this the Flying House Project,” Ahmad Fathil proclaimed in the photo captions.

His first step was to work on the ceiling, which he made into a dreamy galaxy using a combination of paint and spray paint.

Ahmad Fathil transformed the plain and cluttered room into an intergalactic sci-fi world with the help of his art tools. — Picture via Facebook/fathil.ahmad

He then painted the door to mimic a high-tech sliding entrance that would look right at home in a science-fiction movie.

Once the ceiling and door were done, Ahmad Fathil began working his magic on the cockpit, which was the project’s crown jewel thanks to its three-dimensional features.

It wasn’t easy and it took him a few tries before he got the placing of the drawings just right, and he had to cover the window with a piece of plywood that can open and close to allow full immersion.

“I sketched the perspectives using chalk first. I erased a lot of it because I had to remind myself that the drawings couldn’t be too low because they would be covered by furniture.

“I’m really excited. I can’t think of doing anything else but sitting around and immersing myself in this (project).”

The LED lights can switch hues depending on the desired mood. — Picture via Facebook/fathil.ahmad

Ahmad Fathil even put up LED lights with changeable colours as a finishing touch to his spaceship bedroom.

In the end, he decided to swap out his bed with a desk where he can work on his art and cultivate inspiration for his future murals.

He may be confined to his home during the MCO, but Ahmad Fathil hopes to take his creative spirit to new heights with his spaceship room. — Picture via Facebook/fathil.ahmad

He also referenced the Covid-19 pandemic in his captions, writing, “It seems that a lot of humans on Earth have been infected with coronavirus, so I’ll move to another planet. Who wants to join?”

Facebook user Laila Bahry joked that the room did look like it was traveling to a foreign planet and asked if she could hop on the voyage to escape the virus as well.

Meanwhile, Diev Ong couldn’t hide his awe at Ahmad Fathil’s talents and wrote, “Bro, can you decorate my room too?”