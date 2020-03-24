Institut Jantung Negara to provide medicine home-delivery services for patients during MCO

Institut Jantung Negara will provide home-delivery services of medications to its patients during the current movement control order (MCO). ― Picture via Facebook/IJN.Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, March 24 ― Institut Jantung Negara (IJN) will be providing home-delivery services for medications to its patients during the current movement control order (MCO).

The hospital said in a media release issue that the move was undertaken in view of reduction of outpatient hospital visits.

This was also to ensure that cardiovascular medical treatment provided by IJN continues without interruption.

The hospital said it took proactive measures during MCO such as deferring elective hospital admissions, reducing outpatient hospital visits and postponing elective cardiac surgeries to minimise risk to patients.

Strategies are also in place to manage urgent or emergent patient referrals and protocols have been developed to manage patients with Covid-19 and co-existing cardiac disease.

WIth the measures above, the hospital said it will continue to provide high-quality, multidisciplinary cardiovascular care to its patients.

On essential outpatient visits, the hospital would ensure waiting time is shortened to limit patient exposure with IJN Call Centre undertaking the responsibility to answer patient queries with regards to changes in patient scheduling, postponed elective operations and outpatient visits.

For details, contact the hospital at 03-26178200, 03-26982824 (fax), www.ijn.com.my or email at [email protected].