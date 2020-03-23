Subang Jaya Sikh temple prepares food for the needy during MCO period

Cooks preparing meals to be packed for the needy in Subang Jaya. — Picture by Amanjeet Singh

PETALING JAYA, March 23 — A Sikh Gurdwara in SS13, Subang Jaya has opened its doors to the needy communities, by preparing healthy meals during the two-week restricted movement order (MCO).

According to a Facebook post by SJ Echo, devotees run the food preparation of meals and deliver them to the needy communities from all races within Subang Jaya and Petaling Jaya.

Simple phone interviews are conducted to confirm the eligibility of the recipients, before the orders are taken into the kitchen.

Coordinator of this food initiative programme Amanjeet Singh told Malay Mail that this initiative sprang into action because of a youngster who told the gurdwara members about helping the needy communities.

“The committee then set-up this initiative, more volunteers came into the scene, and we began receiving an overwhelming response of food orders from members of the community.

“For today, we received 62 orders and that's the highest number since this initiative was launched last Saturday.”

Amanjeet said that their target groups are the “elderly and disabled who are unable to buy themselves meals.”

He also said that the food is cooked by three chefs in the kitchen which consists of a lunch meal — chapati, rice, a vegetable dish and dhal.

A lunch meal of chapati, rice, a vegetable dish and dhal are prepared at 10am in the morning at the gurdwara itself. — Picture by Amanjeet Singh

“The meals are prepared at about 10 am in the morning, and are delivered to the doorsteps of the recipients from 12pm to 12.30pm by our volunteers.

“People from all walks of life have generously contributed to this initiative although we did not ask for donations.”

Amanjeet meanwhile said that strict food hygiene practices are observed while the food is being prepared such as maintaining social distancing and using face masks and gloves.

To know more about this initiative, contact Amanjeet at 0193203854.